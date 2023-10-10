Western Financial Corp CA Buys Shares of 9,297 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 150,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

