Western Financial Corp CA Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Western Financial Corp CA decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.82. The stock had a trading volume of 319,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $546.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

