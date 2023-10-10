Western Financial Corp CA Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Western Financial Corp CA decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $384.35. The company had a trading volume of 416,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.27 and a 200-day moving average of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

