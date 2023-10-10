Western Financial Corp CA Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after acquiring an additional 372,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after acquiring an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

ANET stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.54. 168,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,764. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.53.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,712 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,587. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

