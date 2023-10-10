Western Financial Corp CA Grows Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYZ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PYZ stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.83. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,358. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $93.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a market cap of $138.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

