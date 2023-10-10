Western Financial Corp CA Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.