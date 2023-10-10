Western Financial Corp CA Has $731,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

ELV traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.43. 83,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.69. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

