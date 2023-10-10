Western Financial Corp CA Has $998,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 0.7% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $15,462,659. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %

MCK traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.00. 34,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,266. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $451.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.83 and its 200 day moving average is $402.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

