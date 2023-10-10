Western Financial Corp CA Increases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.93. 121,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,669. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.47 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.87. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

