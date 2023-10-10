Western Financial Corp CA Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Melius began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $43.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,053.60. 22,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,547. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,829.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.