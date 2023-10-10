Western Financial Corp CA Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 85,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,008. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

