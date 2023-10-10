Western Financial Corp CA Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,953 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,607 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,296,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 101,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 121,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 778,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after buying an additional 75,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 23,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.