Western Financial Corp CA Purchases 967 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,068,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,014 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,466,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,910 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.