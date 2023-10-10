Western Financial Corp CA Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Western Financial Corp CA decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.0% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $13.84 on Tuesday, reaching $2,578.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,478. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,514.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,522.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,212.64 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

