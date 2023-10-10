Western Financial Corp CA Sells 161 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises about 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,410,371,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.49. 108,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.48.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

