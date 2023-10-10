Western Financial Corp CA Sells 167 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.78. 137,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

