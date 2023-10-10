Western Financial Corp CA Sells 342 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

ESGU traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $95.12. 13,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,637. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

