Western Financial Corp CA Sells 415 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.7% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $86.59 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

