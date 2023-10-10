Western Financial Corp CA Sells 55 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Western Financial Corp CA decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $39,043,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4,123.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $208.96 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

