Western Financial Corp CA Sells 944 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,700 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 762,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 635,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 534,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,574. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

