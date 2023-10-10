Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 324,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.58. 137,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $160.93.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,533 shares of company stock worth $16,608,604 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

