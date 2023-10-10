Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $118,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 978,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,616,557.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $57,554.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,112.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 2,726 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $118,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,117 shares in the company, valued at $42,616,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,488 shares of company stock valued at $194,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

