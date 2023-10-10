Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 5.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $25,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.26. 1,476,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

