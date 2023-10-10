Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,144 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 2.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Medical Properties Trust worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. 4,817,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,928,829. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 545.45%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

