Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 1.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,165,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,345,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

