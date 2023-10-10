Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $85.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

