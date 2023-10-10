WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 101,989 shares.The stock last traded at $35.25 and had previously closed at $35.17.
The company has a market cap of $821.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.
About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.
