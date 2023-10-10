Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,000 ($36.72) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,860 ($47.25).
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($45.29) to GBX 2,850 ($34.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.03) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,722 ($33.32).
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
