WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) to Issue $0.95 Semi-annual Dividend

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9536 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

WPP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. WPP has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 12,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 8.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WPP by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WPP by 9.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WPP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $813.33.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

