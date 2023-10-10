WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) to Issue $0.95 Semi-annual Dividend

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9536 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
WPP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. WPP has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.
WPP Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 12,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $64.07.
WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $813.33.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
