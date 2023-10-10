WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $196.23

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$196.23 and last traded at C$194.88, with a volume of 37993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$192.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank set a C$216.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.70.

WSP Global Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$188.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 7.6115836 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.41%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

