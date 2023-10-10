WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.97

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 2258946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get WW International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WW

WW International Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $226.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Equities analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,379,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth $2,407,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 87,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.