Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Lessened by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,639 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUMC opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

