Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

