Zscaler (ZS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/9/2023 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $176.00.

10/2/2023 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

9/29/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $154.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $172.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $185.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $168.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2023 – Zscaler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $160.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.39. 357,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,219. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.18. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -122.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Zscaler Inc alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,358 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,007. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.