10,027 Shares in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 30.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Shares of PRPL opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 24.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

