10,230 Shares in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH) Acquired by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 714 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94.

About Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.