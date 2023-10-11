1,101 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $177.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

