144,868 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 714,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,508,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 121,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. 4,467,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,790,822. The stock has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.