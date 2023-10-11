1,669 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 21.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Prologis by 39.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 39,280 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average is $121.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.16.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

