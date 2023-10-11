19,842 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.