24,536 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PG&E by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PCG. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

