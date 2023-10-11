28,100 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Bought by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after buying an additional 40,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,072,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after buying an additional 139,145 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. 5,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

