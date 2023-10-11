3,355 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

