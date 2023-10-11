3,766 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,648,722. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.