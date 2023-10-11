421 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 421 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.42. The stock had a trading volume of 439,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,263. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

