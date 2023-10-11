44,434 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.92. 3,673,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,430,686. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.