4,793 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 11.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 446.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,310. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $121.88 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.37. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

