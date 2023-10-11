5,026 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,953 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,497,000 after buying an additional 1,912,607 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,296,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after buying an additional 101,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after buying an additional 121,905 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 778,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 75,189 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.