508 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 92.9% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.9% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,562,866. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.41.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

