6,298 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $237.85. 67,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.43 and a 200-day moving average of $219.11. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

